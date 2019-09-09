Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Urban Outfitters
Wynn Patchwork Body Pillow
$69.00
$19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Evoking a soft, vintage look, this body pillow features a patchworked print with decorative seaming along the stripes and florals.
Need a few alternatives?
Archive
Ostrich Cushion
£24.10
from
Anna Nina
BUY
Houzz
Rogue Modern Cushion
£16.66
from
Houzz
BUY
weaver green
Lightweight Oxford Stripe Cobalt Cushion
£30.00
from
Weaver Green
BUY
One Nine Eight Five
Woman Cushion
£85.00
from
One Nine Eight Five
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Hair Scrunchie Set
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Corduroy Pocket Tote Bag
£20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Mini Wall Shelf
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Knit Zip-through Cropped Cardigan
£39.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Décor
Oliver Bonas
Woven Raffia Navy Bamboo Table Lamp
£22.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Archive
Ostrich Cushion
£24.10
from
Anna Nina
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Moon Banner
£15.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Houzz
Rogue Modern Cushion
£16.66
from
Houzz
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted