BHLDN x Free People

Wylder Set

$398.00

Buy Now Review It

At BHLDN

Introducing BHLDN x Free People,an all-dressed-in-white bridesmaid collection dreamt up alongside our sister brand. With a cropped, bell-sleeved top of sheer floral lace and a matching skirt with a white knee-length slip, this set makes a statement, whether worn for aisle style or for your next statement-making occasion. By BHLDN x Free People This item is part of our limited edition BHLDN x Free People bridesmaids collection. Only available at BHLDN Style #68975283