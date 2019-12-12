Wyld Womyn

Wyld Lube + Massage Oil Unscented

$18.00

Wyld Womyn teamed with with SallyeAnder to make WYLD Lube & Massage Oil! WYLD Lube & Massage Oil is organic, produced and packaged in Beacon, NY and perfect for playtime! Made from organic ingredients: rice bran oil, grapeseed oil, morninga oil, meadowfoam seed oil, and broccoli seed oil. ~Vegan~ ~Edible~ ~Perfect for bath or shower play~