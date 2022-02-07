Outerknown

Wyatt Denim Jumpsuit

For People and Planet. 100% organic cotton. Made in Los Angeles with premium denim from the Kaihara mill in Japan. Organic cotton cuts out all the harmful synthetic chemicals used to grow conventional cotton, making for safer working conditions for farmers and a healthier planet. Our natural corozo buttons are made from tagua palm nuts gathered from the forest floor. It’s a solid alternative to plastic. This garment is sewn in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory, which means the makers have been paid a premium for their work; they collectively decide how to use this extra funding to better their lives.