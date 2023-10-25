Lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-soft Nulu Scoop-neck Cropped Tank

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Full of features Huge access The main zipper opens ultra wide, so you can pack with ease, and find things without rummaging. Performance shaped Clean and barrel-shaped, this bag has no excess bells and whistles, to reduce snagging and stand up to wear. Detachable stuff sack This water-resistant sack keeps dirties and wets separate from the rest, and clips in so you don’t lose it. 3 carry modes The shoulder strap has two mounting positions – over-the-shoulder or across-the-back. Or use the soft-edge handles to carry in-hand. BEHIND THE DESIGN “Many duffels scream ‘outdoor hero’, but the Venture Duffel celebrates understated performance – only the features you actually need, no showy excess.”- James, Bellroy designer