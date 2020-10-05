WunderBrow

Wunderbrow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel

$22.00 $17.60

Get natural looking brows with this long-lasting, waterproof eyebrow gel - our best brow product for flawless brows that last! Define, fill & thicken brows with WUNDERBROW Eyebrow Gel - like a gentle eyebrow tint, it lasts for days but without the commitment of brow dye! Natural Looking Eyebrow Gel, infused with ‘Hair-Like’ Fibers to fill, sculpt & shape brows Upgrade from your standard eyebrow pencil: WUNDERBROW is completely waterproof, smudge-proof, transfer-proof, & sweat-proof for confidence that lasts. Made in USA. Vegan Formula. Wunder2 is Cruelty Free certified by Leaping Bunny - the best way to know that your makeup is not tested on animals. Wunderbrow contains an exclusive blend of hair-like fibers, combined with specifically treated pigments designed to fasten onto skin and hair. This Hair Fiber Complex is then fused into our PermaFix Gel to create a flexible matrix, locking the natural color and hairs onto our brows. The results are natural looking, perfectly shaped eyebrows that last for days.