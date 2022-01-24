Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25″
$98.00
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lulu
ColourEverglade Green Size0 0 2 (not available) 4 (not available) 6 (not available) 8 (not available) 10 (not available) 12 14 16 18 20 Ingrid is 5’10" and wears a size 12
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lulu
Free People
High-rise 7/8 Jump Back In Leggings
BUY
£118.00
Free People
Dare 2B
Bejewell Ii Core Stretch Ski 1/4 Zip Base Layer In Whit
BUY
£80.00
ASOS
ASOS 4505
Ski Fleece Mockneck Zip Top With Graphic Mountain Print
BUY
£30.00
ASOS
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lulu
Lululemon
Relaxed High-rise Jogger
BUY
$89.00
$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Abc Jogger Warpstreme
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Cashlu Sweater Wrap
BUY
$109.00
$148.00
Lululemon
More from Activewear
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lulu
Free People
High-rise 7/8 Jump Back In Leggings
BUY
£118.00
Free People
Dare 2B
Bejewell Ii Core Stretch Ski 1/4 Zip Base Layer In Whit
BUY
£80.00
ASOS
ASOS 4505
Ski Fleece Mockneck Zip Top With Graphic Mountain Print
BUY
£30.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted