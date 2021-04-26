Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25″
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Designed for Training Our Fastest Drying, Everlux™ Fabric High Rise, 25" Length Product Features Material and care
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Align High Rise Pant With Pockets 25"
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
Free People
Stay Cool High Rise Cutout Legging
BUY
$64.80
$108.00
Verishop
Lululemon
Fast And Free Tight 25"
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag
BUY
$38.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
The Yoga Kit
BUY
$108.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Ready To Rulu Jogger 29"
BUY
$108.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Crew
BUY
$108.00
Lululemon
More from Leggings
Lululemon
Align High Rise Pant With Pockets 25"
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Free People
Stay Cool High Rise Cutout Legging
BUY
$64.80
$108.00
Verishop
Cult Form
Cult Form - Yorgan Maxi Tights - Red
BUY
€154.92
Simonett
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Liana Printed Leggings
BUY
$44.96
$98.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted