Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
By Charlotte
Written In The Stars Zodiac Necklace
$229.00
Buy Now
Review It
At By Charlotte
Need a few alternatives?
By Charlotte
Written In The Stars Zodiac Necklace
BUY
$229.00
By Charlotte
BaubleBar
18k Gold Mini Initial Necklace
BUY
$62.40
$78.00
BaubleBar
Monica Vinader
Guiding Star Pendant Charm
BUY
£40.00
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader
Nura Baroque Pearl Pendant Charm
BUY
£70.00
Monica Vinader
More from By Charlotte
By Charlotte
14k Gold Crystal Lotus Flower Ring
BUY
$289.00
By Charlotte
By Charlotte
Birthstone Diamond Ring
BUY
$469.00
By Charlotte
By Charlotte
Short Lotus Necklace
BUY
$169.00
By Charlotte
By Charlotte
By Charlotte Gold Dreamer Pearl Choker
BUY
$199.00
By Charlotte
More from Necklaces
By Charlotte
Written In The Stars Zodiac Necklace
BUY
$229.00
By Charlotte
BaubleBar
18k Gold Mini Initial Necklace
BUY
$62.40
$78.00
BaubleBar
Monica Vinader
Guiding Star Pendant Charm
BUY
£40.00
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader
Nura Baroque Pearl Pendant Charm
BUY
£70.00
Monica Vinader
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted