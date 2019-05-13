All the Gouda in the galaxy couldn’t make you as happy as your love. Celebrate a connection that’s written in the stars (and a shared love of cheese) with this celestial serving board. Handcrafted from maple wood, the design is etched with every astrological constellation. Then, it’s finished with your initials and a special date-like your anniversary or the day you met. Use the etched side for serving and the back side as a cutting board. A great wedding or anniversary gift, the celestial creation is handmade by a couple of cheese lovers in love, Amy Stringer-Mowat and Bill Mowat in New York.