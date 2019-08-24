Amazon

Write Your Own Fairy Tale: The New Rules For Dating, Relationships, And Finding Love On Your Terms

Real Housewives of New Jersey&rsquo-s Siggy Flicker knows that happily-ever-after isn&rsquo-t a guarantee. You have to work for it. Readers will get a tried-and-true comprehensive guide to the first six months of dating and Siggy&rsquo-s exclusive plan to get over heartbreak ensuring you&rsquo-ll get from agony to over it in just six simple steps. -Smart and sassy relationship expert Siggy Flicker is your new fairy godmother. Having matched more than a thousand couples and embraced her own second chance at love, she knows finding a prince is no picnic. Now she&rsquo-s sharing the keys to building a fairy-tale romance, beginning with an honest assessment of what you really want to be happy. - To help readers create the healthy, lasting relationships they deserve, Siggy is sharing her honest, empowering advice, including: - &bull- -Define the relationship you want. - &bull- -Forget what looks good &ldquo-on paper.&rdquo- &bull- -Take a break from your dating rut with a Dating Detox. &bull- -Learn how to make the most of the first five minutes. &bull- -Happily ever after means forever. Featuring practical exercises, real-life success stories, and lessons Siggy learned the hard way, Write Your Own Fairy Tale is a wake-up call for everyone looking for love&mdash-and a guide for making sure you get the happiness you truly deserve.