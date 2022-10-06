Saracina Home

Wrightson Urban Industrial Faux Wrap Leg Round Side Table

$129.99 $90.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Place our round side table next to your bed, your living room couch, or wherever needed for a rustic, urban industrial touch. The metal base of this accent table wraps around the round wooden table top to accentuate the style. Appreciate the natural wood grain details on the durable laminate table top as you put down your book for bed or when turning on the light of the lamp you place on it. Table Diameter: 17.87 inches Leg Diameter: 15.75 inches Overall Height: 22 inches