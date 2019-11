Stuart Weitzman

Wren Suede Ankle Boots

Stuart Weitzman's 'Wren' ankle boots are such a chic and versatile pair to add to your closet - wear them to the office, then out for drinks afterwards. They're made from velvety suede that has a natural stretch to it and feature a sleek pointed toe and manageable 75mm heel. Complement them with midi dresses and cropped tailoring alike.