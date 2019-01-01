Wrapables

Wrapables Unique Designs Washi Masking Tape, 15mm X 7m Sushi

$6.99

Have fun decorating your stationery and art projects with these Washi Masking Tapes! Washi is a style of paper that is made by hand in the traditional manner. It is made of natural fibers commonly from the bark of the gampi tree, mitsumata shrub, or mulberry. However, washi also can be made using bamboo, hemp, rice, and wheat. Our Washi Masking Tape is not only strong, but the decorative designs are attractive as well. Use these tapes for decorating your planner or calendar, tape up your photos or decorate your photo album with them, or use them for gift wrapping purposes. These tapes are also great for scrapbooking or any other creative project you have in mind!