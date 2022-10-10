Daily Practice by Anthropologie

Wrap Top

$78.00 $27.96

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 70157045; Color Code: 029 Rayon, spandex Tie styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 17"L Petite: 16.5"L Model Notes Daily Practice by Anthropologie For weekends and workouts, lounging and living, Daily Practice by Anthropologie ensures that ease is always on the agenda. From activewear and fitness essentials to versatile apparel and loungewear, this exclusive collection is designed to do it all - or nothing at all - however your day plays out.