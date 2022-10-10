Cupshe

Wrap Tie Bikini Set Halter Back Bow Low Waisted Bathing Suit

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

Product Details Fabric Type Fabric: 80% Chinlon, 20% Spandex Care Instructions Regular Wash Origin Imported Closure Type Hook Closure About this Item Design: Twist Front Bikini Top. Floral Print Bikini Bottom. About Cup Style: Moulded Cup. The Pattern is One of a Kind - The Exact Pattern You Receive Will Be Slightly Different Than the One Shown. Garment Care: Regular Wash. Recommend with Cold Water. Do not Use Bleach. Do not Tumble Dry. Occasion: Best Holiday Gifts for Mom, Wife, Girlfriend or Women You Love. Perfect for Tropical Vacations, Summer, Beach & Pool, Honeymoon, Cruise. Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL. (XS=0-2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12-14, XL=16-18, XXL=20). Please Refer to Our Size Chart for Specific Measurements to Achieve the Perfect Fit.