Wrap front skirt with yoke A line skirt Center back invisible zipper closure Side ties attached at side seam Non-functional wrap Non-stretch woven matte satin Midi length Model is 5'10", size 14 Length on model is 34 1/2" 100% Polyester Care: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low, cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1196090