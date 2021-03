Eloquii

Wrap Skirt Dress

$99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Wrap skirt dress column fit front wrap skirt side knot ties stretch knit matte jersey Unlined Midi length- hits below knee Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 47" 95% Polyester 5% Spandex Machine wash cold on gentle cycle with like colors. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed .T umble dry low and cool iron as needed Item# 1247577