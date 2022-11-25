Madewell

Wrap Midi Dress In Woodland Floral

$128.00 $57.49

At Madewell

Made of supersoft (and sustainable) challis fabric, this floral-print midi dress has a V-neckline, wrap bodice and tiered swingy skirt. Easy on the body but so cute, you'll want to wear it all the time. Slightly oversized fit. Falls 50" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose. Do Well: made of Lenzing™ Ecovero™, a sustainable fabric created with natural fibers and a more eco-friendly process. Machine wash. Import. NH051