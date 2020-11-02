Lottabody

Wrap Me Foaming Mousse

$3.79

Buy Now Review It

At Sally Beauty

SBS-105213 Defines curls and gives holds to twist-outs Moisturizes dry, brittle hair Adds body and shine Long-lasting control Non-flaking Lottabody Wrap Me Foaming Mousse enriched with Coconut and Shea Oils, this formula deeply penetrates and hydrates hair, leaving hair soft and nourished with a brilliant shine. Lottabody Wrap Me Foaming Mousse is a fast drying foaming mousse that leaves wraps soft, beautiful curls, and hair full of body. Can be used for wash and wear styles, defining curls, and taming frizz. For all hair types.