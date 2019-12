Cacique

Wrap Longline Swim Bikini Top With Built-in Plunge Bra

$54.95

Buy Now Review It

At Cacique

Long straps accent this longline bikini top's wrap design. Built in plunge bra. Coverage & Lining: Plunging, less-than-medium coverage Lightly lined Straps & Hooks: Convertible, adjustable straps Hidden bra-back hook-and-eye closure. Fabric & Details: Wrap-front detail with ties Longline silhoutte Item Number #347250 Imported Plus Size Bra Hand Wash 82% Nylon/18% Spandex Show MoreShow Less