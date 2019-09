Soffe

Wrap Legging

$24.83 $18.50

Buy Now Review It

Get all-day cozy and a touch of modern elegance with the wrap legging. Made with strappy, ballerina influences and a high waist, This moisture-wicking design offers a secure, comfortable fit with subtle, feminine style. Finished with breathability and super soft feel, This legging offers long-lasting, all-day wear Perfect for studio or laid-back weekends.