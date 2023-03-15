Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Old Navy
Wrap-front Swimsuit Dress
$64.99
$63.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Old Navy
Need a few alternatives?
Simply Be
Open Shoulder Frill Detail Swimsuit
BUY
$62.70
ASOS
Eloquii
Mesh Detail Swimsuit
BUY
$154.95
Eloquii
Lehona
Swimsuit With Bust Cross-over Detail
BUY
$77.90
Dia & Co.
Skims
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
BUY
$88.00
Skims
More from Old Navy
Old Navy
High-waisted Powersoft Side-pocket Biker Shorts
BUY
$26.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Straw Bucket Hat
BUY
$22.00
$24.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
High-waisted Supima® Cotton Bikini Underwear 5-pack
BUY
$20.00
$29.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Powersoft Hidden-pocket Leggings
BUY
$39.99
Old Navy
More from Swimwear
Elomi
Plus Size Pebble Cove Ruffle Underwire Bikini Top
BUY
$89.00
Bare Necessities
Ruby Love
Out Of This World Racerback Period Swimwear
BUY
$99.99
Ruby Love
Madewell
Plus Abstract Tie-back Bikini Top
BUY
$34.99
$52.00
Madewell
Simply Be
Open Shoulder Frill Detail Swimsuit
BUY
$62.70
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted