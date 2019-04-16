Old Navy

Wrap-front Secret-slim Plus-size Swimsuit

$59.99

Wrap-Front Secret-Slim Plus-Size Swimsuit: Adjustable shoulder straps can be worn cami-style or cross-back for added support.,Sweetheart neckline.,Easy-clasp strap with adjustable tabs and cut-out detail at mid-back.,Shaped foam cups, with underwire support.,Flattering wrap-front bodice.,Ruched sides create a flexible, flattering fit.,Smooth, quick-drying nylon, with comfortable stretch and full lining.,Built-in UPF 40+ sun protection; excellent UV protection accords with ASTM standard D6603.,Interior Secret-Slim mesh stretches with your bod and holds you in for a flattering, slimming effect. Our little secret.