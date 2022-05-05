Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Nasty Gal
Wrap Fringe Detail Midi Dress
£65.00
£39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nasty Gal
Wrap Fringe Detail Midi Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Max Studio
Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
$34.97
$118.00
Nordstrom Rack
Lovestitch
Double-v Maxi Dress
BUY
$49.97
$88.00
Nordstrom Rack
ASTR The Label
Poplin Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$49.97
$99.00
Nordstrom Rack
Lovestitch
Gauze Maxi Dress
BUY
$29.97
$88.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Satin Marble Print Midi Skirt
BUY
£24.50
£35.00
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Wrap Fringe Detail Midi Dress
BUY
£39.00
£65.00
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Pink Floyd Graphic Tie Dye T-shirt
BUY
£20.80
£26.00
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Ombre Diamante Fringe Bodycon Mini Skirt
BUY
$101.00
$202.00
Nasty Gal
More from Dresses
Max Studio
Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
$34.97
$118.00
Nordstrom Rack
Lovestitch
Double-v Maxi Dress
BUY
$49.97
$88.00
Nordstrom Rack
ASTR The Label
Poplin Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$49.97
$99.00
Nordstrom Rack
Lovestitch
Gauze Maxi Dress
BUY
$29.97
$88.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted