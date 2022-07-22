H&M

Wrap Dress With Collar

$29.99 $11.04

At H&M

Details Size Sleeve: Length: 64.2 cm (Size M) Back: Length: 85.7 cm (Size M) messages.garmentLength Short messages.sleeveLength Long sleeve Fit Fitted messages.collarStyle Johnny Collar messages.clothingStyle Wrapover Composition Polyamide 87%, Metallic fiber 8%, Spandex 5% Care instructions Only non-chlorine bleach when needed No dry clean Use a laundry bag Machine wash cold Line dry Low iron Material Jersey Description Light purple Solid-color Imported Yes Concept DIVIDED H&M+ Art. No. 1074195001