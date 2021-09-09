Mango

Wrap Check Blazer

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Committed Collection. Check-pattern. Crossover design. Straight design. Lapel-collar. Long sleeve with buttoned cuffs. Button fastening on the front section. Inner lining. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Jackets and overshirts Blazers Material and washing instructions Composition: 35% polyester,33% viscose,30% recycled polyester,2% elastane. Lining: 100% polyester