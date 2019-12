Uncommon Goods

Woven Wine Tote With Glasses

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

The best gatherings never stay confined to living room couches. Move room to room and spill into the backyard with this nimble, all-in-one set that turns awkward carrying into an easy and elegant experience. With service for six, the hand-woven water hyacinth basket elegantly balances a wine bottle and stemware, letting hosts lift their spirits with one hand. Includes one caddy and six 14 fl. oz. wine glasses.