Kmart
Woven Shelf Rattan Look
$25.00
At Kmart
Add a rustic charm to your home decor with this woven shelf - a perfect pick to arrange books or decor accents. Product Details Accessories not included Dimensions/Size: 50cm (L) x 16cm (H) x 50cm (W) x 16cm (D) Maximum weight capacity: 2kg Material: Polypropylene (PP) and metal wire Colour: Brown Features Rattan look Wall mount to create space Additional Information Suitable for indoor use only Warning: Ensure shelf is secured to the wall before use. Consult a professional tradesperson if required. Help us to improve our product content