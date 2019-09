Oliver Bonas

Woven Raffia Navy Bamboo Table Lamp

£22.00

Combining a gold-toned bamboo base with a vibrant navy lampshade, this Woven Raffia Bamboo Table Lamp is sure to brighten up your side table. In a brushed brass finish, this table lamp comes with a tapered lampshade woven in navy raffia. Fitted with an E27 bulb holder with a conversion ring, it's completed with a transparent rocker switch and plug on a grey cotton-covered cord.