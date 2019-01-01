Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
Eliza May Rose

Woven Pouchette

$24.00$10.00
At Walmart
Looking for the perfect gift? Don't want to carry a big bag around all day? Want to add some texture to your outfit? Look no further than the Pouchette from Eliza May Rose. It's made of natural paper straw with a durable, handwoven construction and has a drawstring cinch as well as a magnetic snap to secure your essentials. The main compartment is lined with linen to protect your smartphone screen is just big enough for your wallet, keys, makeup and other go-to items. There's also an inner slip pocket for valuables. This straw bag is available in a gorgeous natural colorway to complement your outfit.
Featured in 2 stories
These Are The Best Deals Online This Week
by Emily Ruane
Woven Bags Got A Major Upgrade For Summer '19
by Emily Ruane