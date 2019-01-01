Looking for the perfect gift? Don't want to carry a big bag around all day? Want to add some texture to your outfit? Look no further than the Pouchette from Eliza May Rose. It's made of natural paper straw with a durable, handwoven construction and has a drawstring cinch as well as a magnetic snap to secure your essentials. The main compartment is lined with linen to protect your smartphone screen is just big enough for your wallet, keys, makeup and other go-to items. There's also an inner slip pocket for valuables. This straw bag is available in a gorgeous natural colorway to complement your outfit.