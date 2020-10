Woven Pants

$90.00

THE FUTURE OF HERITAGE. - The Nike Sportswear Woven Pants offer a fresh take on a classic windbreaker-style joggers. Cut-and-sew panelling and printed details give this versatile layer its future-heritage look and feel. Benefits - A combination of solid panels and an iridescent woven fabric provides a timeless look ready for everyday wear.. Cut-and-sew details provide an elevated finish.. Product Details - Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel. Body: 55% polyester/45% nylon. Panels: 100% polyester. Mesh: 100% recycled polyester.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Black/Black/White. Style: CU6395-010. .