Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Anthropologie
Woven January Chair
$248.00
$112.46
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Whether placed at a desk or dining table, this classic seat brings an abundance of charm and a touch of texture to any space.
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gwendolyn Heeled Mules
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Quilted Patchwork Kimono
$168.00
$89.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Cameron Sleep Pants
$68.00
$40.80
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Zinnia Plunge One-piece Swimsuit
$118.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted