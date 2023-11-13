Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Monica Vinader
Woven Heart Locket Chain Necklace
£190.00
£133.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Monica Vinader
Need a few alternatives?
Pearlory
North Star Necklace
BUY
$21.00
$28.00
Pearlory
Pearlory
Gold Tennis Necklace 3mm
BUY
$21.75
$29.00
Pearlory
Pearlory
Pearl Pendant Necklace
BUY
$23.18
$30.90
Pearlory
Pearlory
Small Natural Pearl Necklace
BUY
$23.18
$30.90
Pearlory
More from Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader
Nura Tiny Keshi Pearl Bracelet
BUY
£66.50
£95.00
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader
Keshi Pearl Bracelet
BUY
£136.50
£195.00
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader
Siren Muse Bangle Set
BUY
£283.50
£405.00
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader
Fine Stacking Ring Stack
BUY
£119.00
£170.00
Monica Vinader
More from Necklaces
Pearlory
North Star Necklace
BUY
$21.00
$28.00
Pearlory
Pearlory
Gold Tennis Necklace 3mm
BUY
$21.75
$29.00
Pearlory
Pearlory
Pearl Pendant Necklace
BUY
$23.18
$30.90
Pearlory
Pearlory
Small Natural Pearl Necklace
BUY
$23.18
$30.90
Pearlory
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted