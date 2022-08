Hollister

Woven Halter Mini Dress

$39.95 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Hollister Co.

Details Woven Halter Mini Dress Lightweight and super soft, this woven dress features a halter neckline with straps that tie at back. Soft smocked back. Imported. Body:100% Viscose / Lining:100% Polyester / Elastic:64% Polyester, 36% Elastane Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Line dry Low iron if needed Do not dry clean