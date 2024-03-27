Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Prada
Woven Fabric And Leather Mini Pouch
$1270.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Prada
Prada
Woven Fabric And Leather Mini Pouch
BUY
$1270.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Prada
Brushed Leather Lace-up Boots
BUY
$3000.00
Farfetch
Prada
Prada Re-edition 2005 Re-nylon Mini Bag
BUY
$1910.00
Prada
Prada
Re-edition 2002 Small Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$2800.00
Prada
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted