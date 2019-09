Cost Plus World Market

Woven Chindi Metal Bench

Built using simple, modern lines, this eclectic Chindi bench nods to the vibrant and colorful culture of India. Chindi is a sustainable design tradition that repurposes leftover fabric into practical home items. Handmade in Jodhpur, no two benches are exactly alike due to the nature of the recycled Chindi materials. Place one in your entryway or use it as a dining bench to add color and character to your space.