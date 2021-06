Artisan Furniture

Woven Bedside Table By Artisan Furniture

£140.00

Buy Now Review It

At IamFy

Product Details This stylish bedside combines a woven drawer front with a smooth oak-ish finish body and legs. Constructed from solid mango wood, it has a shiny brass knob on the drawer and Nordic style legs. Measurements: (L)45cm, (W)25cm, (H)54cm - Weight: 10kg Colour(s): Oak Material(s): Mango Wood