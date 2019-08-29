M&S Collection

Woven Beach Dress

£15.00

Understated and chic, this vest dress helps you transition seamlessly from breezy beachwear to a relaxed evening look, perfect for all your holiday activities. A pull on design that makes it easy to grab and go on the way from pool to bar, this beach dress sits above the knee and features charming drape detailing along the collar and back. Slip this women's dress on to cover up on the beach, or team with wedge heels and a bit of jewellery for those holiday evenings out.