Sondra Roberts

Wove Ew Tote Bag

$90.00 $39.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Thick and colorful strands of braided fabric and jute are woven together to create this deep and wide resort-ready tote bag. Dual top braided shoulder straps. Open top. Multi-color woven construction . Approx. 14" H x 16" W x 5" D. Approx. 10" handle drop. Imported