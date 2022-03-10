MOODEAUX

Worthy Supercharged Skinscent Grab-then-go Duo

$65.00

MOODEAUX

Inspired by the moment between waking up and getting dressed. When you face your reflection in the mirror, repeating what we already know: "I'm Worthy." Today, tomorrow, always. Something unlike anything we've smelled before, this warm addictive mix of citrus-floral-woodsy accords plays footsie with the body's natural pheromones, adapting on cue for an unforgettable fragrance experience made uniquely your own. Comes gift-wrapped in our reusable, limited-edition Grab-Then-Go™ Stash Bag, which keeps your MOODEAUX® Travel Pen (plus, all your other essentials) standing up right and easy to find.