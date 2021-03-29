United States
NYX Professional Makeup
Worth The Hype Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
C$11.49C$9.77
At NYX Professional Makeup
About This Product ITEM #800897171124 Take our word for it: if you want your lashes to look darker, fuller and lethally gorgeous all day long, then our new Worth the Hype Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara is your jam. A breeze to apply and comfortable to wear, this buildable formula actually does what it promises, making it “worth the hype” in every which way. It also features a brush that tapers at the tip, so you can brush, build, and lengthen even the littlest baby lashes at the inner corners of your eyes.