Let us carry your worries so you don't have to! How it works: 1) Write down your worries or fears, 2) Feed them to me - I'll hold them for you, 3) We'll get through this together! At times, childhood worries can be very BIG, and at other times, very small. No matter how big or small the worries, they are all important in the life of a child. Parents can help kids learn to manage stress and tackle everyday problems with ease using Worry Eaters as a tool to identify worries, clarify misunderstandings or misconceptions, resolve conflicts and build self esteem, while promoting the development of healthy coping skills. Kids who can do this develop a sense of confidence and optimism that will help them master life's challenges, big and small. Each Worry Eaters adorable zipper mouth provides children with a safe place to share worries. Children are invited to write or draw their worries and place them in the Worry Eater's mouth, so that the Worry Eater can hold onto them. Worry Eaters allow children a chance to identify worries and separate themselves from that worry or problem, giving the child some time to take a break from carrying the weight of that worry. This separation, giving the worry to the Worry Eater, allows children the opportunity to look at the worry or problem separate from themselves. The act of then sharing that worry with a parent, caregiver or trusted friend can help a child problem solve solutions, face that worry, and/or just acknowledge that the worry exists.