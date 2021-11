Urban Outfitters

World’s Smallest Humidifier

$9.95

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 62729793; Color Code: 010 Refresh the space around you wherever you go with this miniature humidifier by World’s Smallest. The tiniest diffuser we’ve ever seen, it operates via micro-USB cable. Content + Care - Plastic - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 1.5”dia x 4”h - Weight: 0.1 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 5.7”l x 1.75”w x 7.13”h - Shipping package weight: 0.17 lbs