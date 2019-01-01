Wildfang

Workwear Coverall

$188.00 $157.91

Buy Now Review It

At Wildfang

Fashion meets function with our exclusive coveralls. We love the multi pockets and super soft stretch construction. This jumpsuit does all the work for you, so you can just sit back and relax into its soft, cozy wonder. You're gunna want more than one color, trust us. By Wildfang. FIT & FEATURES: / Classic workwear fit / Zipper & snap closure / 2 chest patch pockets / 1 large & 2 slim chest patch pockets / 2 side slant, 1 coin, & 2 back patch pockets / Right dual cargo leg pocket & left utility loop / Ultra soft materials with stretch construction / Medium: 20" across chest / 10" rise & 26" inseam / Maddie is wearing a S, get their details / Essence is wearing a M, get their details / Jasmine is wearing an L, get their details / Kerestin and Hayley are wearing XXL, get their details here and here PRODUCT DETAILS: 97% cotton / 3% spandex / Machine wash cold / Dry flat