Grip is key with braids and so is texture - this is the ultimate braid aid. Sprinkle on all of your braids and updos before gently pulling them apart for texture. It keeps them from unraveling and falling apart. Also adds volume at the root for updos and everyday styles! Contains Zip-Up Technology: Kristin Ess' proprietary strengthening complex designed to help "zip-up" split ends while targeting weak areas of the hair, smoothing the appearance of damaged cuticles and helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade. Benefits: For all hair types Volume boosting Texture enhancing Braid thickening Invisible finish Cruelty Free Wouldn't do a textured braid without this powder. It just makes things so much easier. 1. Create a braid - french, dutch, cornrow, macram, fishtail, rope, any kind of braid! 2. Sprinkle a small amount over the braid. 3. Gently tap the powder into the braid. 4. Lightly pull pieces of your braid to add texture. Tip: Use this when you want to add texture to your braid or updo but you're scared it will unravel. Ingredients: Water, Propylene Glycol, Silica Silylate, Hydrated Silica, Algin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Carrageenan, Cetearamidoethyldiethonium Succinoyl Hydrolyzed Pea, Chitosan, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, Gelidiella Acerosa Extract, Gluconolactone, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hypnea Musciformis Extract, Litchi Chinensis Pericarp Extract, Salvia Hispanica Seed Oil, Sargassum Filipendula Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Sorbitol, Xanthan Gum, Fragrance.