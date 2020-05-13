FP Movement

At Free People

Style No. 52556057 ; Color Code: 034 Break a sweat in these classic soft joggers featured in a tapered silhouette with a high-rise drawstring waistband. Pull-on style Cinched ribbed ankles Hip and back pockets FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Waist: 29 in Hips: 40 in Rise: 10.5 in Inseam: 27.25 in