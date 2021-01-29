Naturepedic

Woolly 3″ Organic Mattress Topper

$799.00

Add a layer of cushioning and comfort to your mattress with the Woolly 3" certifed organic topper. The Woolly is perfect for those seeking a simple and elegant solution to making their mattress a touch softer or adding a layer of cloud-like fluffiness for that hotel pillowtop feel. It features thick layers of organic wool batting for supportive full-body cushioning and pressure point relief. Wool naturally regulates temperature, keeping you comfortable in both warm and cool weather. Wool is a naturally moisture-wicking material that may also help reduce sweating and clamminess. Works great in combination with any firm, cushion-firm or medium mattress. Features an organic cotton sateen fabric finish for that added luxurious touch and comfort without the harmful chemicals. For a customized sleep consultation, visit a store near you.