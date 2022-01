COS

Wool Wrap Cardigan

£69.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

Crafted from a sustainably sourced mix of traceable wool, alpaca and recycled fabric in light pink, this long sleeve, V-neck wrap cardigan has an adjustable side tie for versatile layering. - Regular fit - Ribbed cuffs - Certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, to protect the welfare of the sheep and their environment