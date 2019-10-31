Gucci

Wool Waistcoat With Lamb Intarsia

$1500.00

At Gucci

A playful design displayed on a wool waistcoat, the lamb is a recurring image of the Fall Winter 2019 collection. Decorated with embroidered details and the Interlocking G, the intarsia joins the animal motifs that have become synonymous with the House's knitwear pieces. White and red heart wool Red knit trims Lamb intarsia with embroidered details Length: 25.5" based on a size small 100% wool Made in Italy The model is 6' and is wearing size small